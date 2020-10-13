Barring 1 Superhuman, All Batsmen Struggled: Virat Praises for AB

When you bat like AB de Villiers did on Monday – on a pitch that saw most other batters struggle – and make 73 off just 33 balls, words like ‘superhuman’ could be justified. RCB skipper Virat Kohli came out to bat before AB and had the best seat in the house as the South African smashed 5 fours and 6 sixes to help his team post a solid 194/2 against KKR. Virat scored just 33 (off 28) in their 100-run partnership and was all praise for his team-mate after the 82 run victory.

"Barring one superhuman, every batsman struggled on the pitch. The talk was around getting 165, but we got 194 you know exactly why. It was unbelievable,” Kohli said after the match. “I thought I had a few balls under my belt, and I might start striking. He (de Villiers) just came in and struck the third ball, and said he felt good. You might see a lot of people do what is done in other games, but only AB can did what he did. It was a fabulous knock," added the RCB skipper.

The 82-run win now makes RCB the third team in the IPL standings even though they are tied on points with table-toppers Mumbai and second-placed Delhi Capitals. All 3 teams now have 10 points from 7 matches with 5 victories and 2 defeats. "It is a tremendous win against a very strong side. Heading into a busy week for us, it was important to start off well. The bowling unit looks that much more potent with Chris Morris coming back," said Virat.