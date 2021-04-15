Virat All Praise for Glenn Maxwell After 6 Run Win Over Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli paid compliments to Glenn Maxwell saying that his team's No. 4 batsman was the difference in Wednesday's victory over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Maxwell's 59 off 41 balls helped RCB make 149 for eight which proved six runs too many for SRH. It was the Australian's first half-century following none in his previous three IPL seasons.