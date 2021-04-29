Umpires Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel Exit IPL Amid COVID-19 Surge

With the second wave of COVID-19 affecting India quite badly, umpires Paul Reiffel and Nitin Menon have pulled out of IPL 2021.

It is learnt that Menon, a resident of Indore, has left the IPL bio-bubble after his wife and mother tested positive for COVID-19. Menon is the only Indian in the ICC elite panel of umpires and was recently praised for his work during India's home series against England. "Yes, Nitin has left as his immediate family members have COVID-19 and he is currently not in a mental state to conduct games," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.