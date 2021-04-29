Umpires Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel Exit IPL Amid COVID-19 Surge

With the second wave of COVID-19 affecting India quite badly, umpires Paul Reiffel and Nitin Menon have pulled out of IPL 2021.
It is learnt that Menon, a resident of Indore, has left the IPL bio-bubble after his wife and mother tested positive for COVID-19. Menon is the only Indian in the ICC elite panel of umpires and was recently praised for his work during India's home series against England. "Yes, Nitin has left as his immediate family members have COVID-19 and he is currently not in a mental state to conduct games," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.
In the case of the Australian umpire Reiffel, the Australian government’s travel ban from India in the current situation has led to his quick departure.
Menon is the second Indian to pull out of the tournament after Indian off spinner R Ashwin, who also went home after all his family members tested positive.
Three Australians cricketers Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa have already exited the tournament due to the unprecedented health crisis in India.
However, the BCCI is going ahead with the tournament and interim CEO Hemang Amin has assured all players and support staff that they remain safe in the bio-bubble.
Published: 29 Apr 2021,11:24 AM IST