IPL Auction: Twitter Reacts As Ishan Kishan becomes the Most Expensive Player

23-Year-old batting sensation Ishan Kishan was bought by Mumbai Indians for a whooping 15.25 Crore. Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player for the 2022 IPL Auction, beating Shreyas Iyer who went to Kolkata Knight Riders for 12.25 Crore.

A lot of cricket experts had already put their speculation that Ishan Kishan was going to become the most expensive player. A lot of cricketers and experts took to twitter to give the reaction.

Harsha Bhogle expressed his reaction after Ishan Kishan went back to Mumbai Indians.