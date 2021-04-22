Trent Boult Not Bothered About Non-Striker Backing Up

"I have got other things to try and execute and concentrate on so I am more focussed on what I am doing. The umpires have, at their discretion, the power to make a call. I don't seem to be too much worried about it," added the left-arm pace bowler.

During Monday night's match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), an image of CSK's Dwayne Bravo out of his crease with RR bowler Mustafizur Rahman in his delivery stride, went viral.

Former India pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad tweeted, "The bowler overstepping by a few inches is penalised, but a batsman backing up a few yards isn't. The bowler has every right to run out a batsman backing up so far. PERIOD. Calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke @ICC #CSKvRR."

In Tuesday's match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard warned match top-scorer Shikhar Dhawan for backing too far.

In a 2019 IPL match, R Ashwin - then representing Kings XI Punjab -- had run out Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler through Mankading (act of running out a batsman when he backs up too far). Buttler was angry and Ashwin was criticised. However, it was deemed fair as per the rules.