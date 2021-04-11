Toss: Warner’s SRH Elect to Chase vs Morgan’s KKR at Chepauk

David Warner has won the toss and elected to chase in their IPL 2021 opener against KKR on Sunday night at the Chepauk.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Nabi and Rashid Khan as their four overseas players while KKR have their captain Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shakib-al-Hasan and Pat Cummins taking up the four overseas slots.