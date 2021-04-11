Toss: Warner’s SRH Elect to Chase vs Morgan’s KKR at Chepauk

David Warner has won the toss and elected to chase in their IPL 2021 opener against KKR on Sunday night at the Chepauk.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Nabi and Rashid Khan as their four overseas players while KKR have their captain Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shakib-al-Hasan and Pat Cummins taking up the four overseas slots.
Thought the Hyderabad franchise qualified for the play-offs last year, they have an inferior head-to-head record against their Kolkata counterparts.
SRH have won just seven of the 19 encounters between them and lost 12.
David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.
Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 11 Apr 2021,07:06 PM IST