Toss: Rohit Sharma Elects to Bat First, SRH Make 4 Changes

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in Saturday’s IPL match in Chennai.

Adam Milne is making his debut for Mumbai, playing in place of Marco Jansen while Hyderabad have made four changes to their XI. ‘You’ll see them on the team sheet,’ says David Warner when asked about the new personnel at the toss.

Left-arm pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed, batsman Virat Singh, left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman have come in for T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jason Holder.