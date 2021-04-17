Toss: Rohit Sharma Elects to Bat First, SRH Make 4 Changes

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in Saturday’s IPL match in Chennai.
Adam Milne is making his debut for Mumbai, playing in place of Marco Jansen while Hyderabad have made four changes to their XI. ‘You’ll see them on the team sheet,’ says David Warner when asked about the new personnel at the toss.
Left-arm pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed, batsman Virat Singh, left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman have come in for T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jason Holder.
After successive losses in their first two matches this season, SunRisers Hyderabad will be looking to get on the board today while the defending champions lost their season-opener against RCB but won the next match against KKR on 13 April.
Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
David Warner(captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 17 Apr 2021,07:05 PM IST