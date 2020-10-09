IPL: Smith Elects to Chase vs DC; RR Hand Debut to Andrew Tye

Game 23 of IPL 2020 and Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals. Rajasthan have made two changes with Varun Aaron and AJ Tye coming in place of Ankit Rajpoot and Tom Curran. Delhi are playing an unchanged XI.

Iyer’s DC are sitting at the second spot on the table with eight points from five matches while Smith’s RR are seventh in the eight-team competition with four points from five matches. So far, DC have clicked all the boxes, with both their batsmen and bowlers living up to the expectations. The main reason behind DC's success is that they have been making collective efforts. Opener Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, captain Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Marcus Stoinis have been contributing with the bat. On the other hand, RR's batting revolves around Smith, Sanju Samson, and Jos Buttler while the bowling attack relies heavily on speedster Jofra Archer.

Playing XIs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Varun Aaron Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel