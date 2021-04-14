IPL: Warner’s Sunrisers to Bowl First vs Virat’s Royal Challengers

David Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 6 of the 2021 IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

Jason Holder is out of quarantine and is replacing Mohammad Nabi in the SRH XI along with Shabaz Nadeem who is taking Sandeep Sharma’s spot.

RCB’s opener Devdutt Padikkal has now fully recovered and is playing the match today. He rested from the previous game following his recovery from Covid-19 and in his absence, RCB opened with captain Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar, who failed to get going.