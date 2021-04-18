Toss: Delhi Elect to Bowl vs Punjab, Steve Smith Makes DC Debut

Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bowl first against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Sunday’s evening game.

Delhi have made two changes - adding Steve Smith to the playing XI in place of Tom Curran. Meriwala too is playing in place of... ‘someone’, says Pant at the toss.

M Ashwin makes way for Jalaj Saxena in Punjab’s XI and captain KL Rahul said the team was looking to put behind their crushing defeat in the last match against Chennai Super Kings.

"Those things happen with every team, every season, it's important that you forget it. You learn a little just in case you're in that situation again. Jalaj Saxena comes in for M Ashwin.. It's been hard to read the pitch, generally Wankhede is high scoring. If you have wickets in hand, then you can assess later," said Rahul.