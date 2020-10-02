The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rohit’s Mumbai Thrash Punjab

On episode 13 of The T20 Podcast, Ajaz Memon talks about Mumbai’s comeback after the Super Over defeat.

On episode 13 of The T20 Podcast, Ajaz Memon and I talk about Mumbai's 48-run victory over Punjab in Abu Dhabi.

The defending champions posted 191/4 in their 20 overs after being put into bat and in reply, Punjab only managed to reach 143/8 wickets in 20 overs as a clinical Mumbai bowling attack rarely allowed the batsmen any space to score runs freely.

The league's best opening pair were not allowed to get off the blocks as Bumrah accounted for Agarwal in the fifth over. Karun Nair fell for a duck in the very next over while Rahul Chahar outfoxed Rahul in the ninth over.

While the win takes Mumbai to the top of the standings, Punjab will need to go back to the drawing board after three defeats.