The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Delhi Beat Punjab in a Super Over

In episode 2 of The T20 Podcast we talk about Delhi’s Super Over victory over Punjab. Mendra Dorjey Sahni In episode 2 of The T20 Podcast we talk about Delhi’s Super Over victory over Punjab. | (Photo: The Quint) IPL In episode 2 of The T20 Podcast we talk about Delhi’s Super Over victory over Punjab.

Just the second match of the season but Delhi and Punjab were forced to fight it out in a Super Over, for their first win of the season. Ultimately, it was Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi team that picked up the two points as Punjab managed to post just 2 runs in their super over. Both teams scored 157 in their 20 overs with Marcus Stoinis’ late charge helping Delhi’s innings and Mayank Agarwal laying out his T20 chops in a 60-ball 89. Listen to the second episode of The T20 Podcast as cricket expert Ayaz Memon breaks down Delhi’s win and picks the big performers of the match.

The T20 Podcast is presented by Basic First and powered by Mastercard.