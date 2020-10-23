T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Hyderabad Back in Playoffs Race

On Episode 40 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Hyderabad’s big 8 wicket win over Rajasthan on Thursday night that helped the team get back into the race for a playoffs berth. | (Photo: The Quint)

Important half centuries from Manish Pandey (83* off 47) and Vijay Shankar (52* off 51) helped David Warner’s side jump to the fifth spot on the points table with eight points while the Royals slipped to the seventh place, also with eight, due to the difference in the net run rate. Rajasthan, however, have played one game more.

After restricting the Smith’s Rajasthan, who were asked to bat, to 154/6, it was an unbeaten 140-run partnership between Pandey and Shankar that helped Hyderabad home with 11 balls to spare.