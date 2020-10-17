T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Kolkata Crumble Before Mumbai

On Episode 32 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon talks about Mumbai’s solid 8 wicket victory over Kolkata.

On Episode 32 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Mumbai’s solid 8 wicket victory over Kolkata. | (Photo: The Quint)

On Episode 32 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Mumbai’s solid 8 wicket victory over Kolkata.

After changing captains on the day of the match, Kolkata had Eoin Morgan walk out for the toss and elect to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and vice-captain Dinesh Karthik were all out by the 9th over with the score reading 43/4. The highest scorer for Kolkata was pacer Pat Cummins who batted at 7 and stayed unbeaten on 53 and his 87- run partnership with Eoin Morgan was what helped them post 148/5.

Mumbai’s chase was all class as Rohit Sharma made 35 but once he got out, Quinton de Kick carried his bat for a 44-ball 78 as he and Hardik Pandya closed out the match in the 17th over itself.