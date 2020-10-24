T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Dhoni’s Chennai Humbled by Mumbai

Ayaz Memon talks about Mumbai’s 10 wicket victory over Chennai who are now all but out of the tournament.

On Episode 41 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Mumbai’s 10 wicket victory over Chennai who are now all but out of the tournament.

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult's four-wicket haul and an unbeaten 116-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock steered the reigning champions to an easy win.

Going by their poor form -- this was their first defeat by 10 wickets in the tournament’s history -- three-time champions Chennai are now virtually out, but they still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team now has six points from 11 matches, out of which they have lost eight, and are now placed at the bottom of the eight-team table.

With Friday's comprehensive win, three-time champions Mumbai have gone atop the table with 14 points. Although Delhi and Bangalore also have 14 points, they are placed second and third respectively on net run rate.