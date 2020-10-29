T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rohit-Less Mumbai Outplay Bangalore

On Episode 47 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey discuss Mumbai’s 5 wicket win over Bangalore that puts them in the outright lead in the league standings. | (Photo: The Quint)

On Episode 47 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Mumbai’s 5 wicket win over Bangalore that puts them in the outright lead in the league standings.

They now have 16 points from 12 matches while Bangalore and Delhi have 14 points from as many outings.

With Rohit Sharma ruled out of this game also due to his hamstring injury, Kieron Pollard was the stand-in captain and he elected to bowl first. Virat said, seeing the pitch, he wanted to bat first anyway as he made 3 changes to his team - dropping Finch for Josh Phillippe and bringing in Steyn and Shivam Dube.

The opening punt worked as Paddikal and Phillippe made 71 runs in 7.5 overs before Rahul Chahar broke the partnership. Paddikal top-scored with 74, Virat was out on 9 and AB on 15 as Bumrah took 3/14 and Bangalore made 164/6.

Mumbai’s chase had one hero. Suryakumar Yadav. He stayed unbeaten on 79 and hit the winning runs as well. When the team looked a little in trouble, he made 51 runs with Hardik for the 5th wicket as Mumbai went onto win by 5 wickets.