T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Hyderabad Thrash Delhi By 88 Runs

On Episode 47 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Hyderabad’s big 88-run win over Delhi. | (Photo: The Quint)

On Episode 47 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Hyderabad’s big 88-run win over Delhi.

It was captain David Warner’s birthday and the 2 points from the win could be the best gift to him as it keeps Hyderabad’s campaign alive as they’re now placed 6th in the standings with 10 points from 12 outings.

Warner had taken a big risk in the game, dropping opening partner Jonny Bairstow to make way for Kane Williamson. Dangerous call but it worked out wonderfully as Wriddhiman Saha, playing his second match of thr season, opened with Warner and they scored 107 runs. Warner got out on 66 and Saha smashed 12 fours and 2 sixes during his 87. The team posted 219/2.

Delhi were 14/2 in 2 overs with Dhawan and Stoinis out. Rishabh Pant top scored with 36 and Rahane’s 26 was their second-highest score. Rashid Khan worked his magic again as he picked 3/7 in his 4 overs and Delhi lost by 88 runs.