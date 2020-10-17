T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: AB Crushes Rajasthan Hopes

On Episode 33 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about AB de Villiers’ match-winning knock that helped Bangalore tie Mumbai and Delhi at 12 points.

Rajasthan started the game right, winning the toss and electing to bat. They moved Robin Uthappa to the top and got Jos Buttler to bat at number 5 but only one move worked with the Karnataka cricketer making a 22-ball 41. But once he and Sanju Samson got out to back-to-back deliveries off Chahal, it was down to skipper Steve Smith who made a half century to help the team post 177/6 in their 20 overs.

Bangalore’s chase was always off pace even as Virat Kohli made 43 off 32. It was only when Paddikal got out in the 13th over that AB de Villiers came out to bat and changed the momentum of the match, smashing 55 off just 22 and guiding the team home, with two balls to spare.