T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Axar Shines Among Delhi’s Starcast

Ayaz Memon talks about Delhi's 13 run win over Rajasthan that helped them get back on top of the league standings. Mendra Dorjey Sahni On Episode 30 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Delhi's 13 run win over Rajasthan that helped them get back on top of the league standings with 12 points from 8 outings.

On Episode 30 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Delhi’s 13-run win over Rajasthan that helped them get back on top of the league standings with 12 points from 8 outings. Defending a total of 161/7 in 20 overs, Delhi looked off the pace for much of the second innings but the bowlers stifled the batting side for runs in the death overs to take the game away from them. DC conceded just 26 runs in the last five overs ad Rajasthan slumped to their fifth loss of the season and remain second-last in the standings with six points from 8 games.

