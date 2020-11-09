T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Delhi Enter Final, Hyderabad Bow Out

Delhi have ended Hyderabad’s dream run in the tournament as they have now booked a spot vs Mumbai in the final.

Its going to be Mumbai vs Delhi in this season’s finale. After a great magical run, Hyderabad have been knocked after a 17 run loss to Delhi.

On Episode 59 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey take you through Delhi’s 17-run win over Hyderabad that helped them enter their first in the tournament’s 13-year history.

Delhi took a big risk, opening with Marcus Stoinis for the first time this season but the gamble paid off brilliantly as he and Shikhar Dhawan smashed 86 within 8 overs before Stoinis got out on 38. Shikhar Dhawan went onto make 78 and Delhi posted a commanding 189/3 in their 20 overs.

Hyderabad lost captain David Warner in the second over to Kagiso Radaba and then Stoinis struck twice in the fifth over, sending back Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey. Kane Williamson gave the team some hope, scoring 46 runs with Jason Holder and then adding 57 runs with Adbul Samad. But once he fell to Stoinis in the 17th over, it was just formalities as they lost 3 wickets in the 19th over as Kabada finished with 4/29 and Stoinis with 3/36.

They now meet defending champions Mumbai in the final on Tuesday night.