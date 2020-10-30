T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai Sidetrack Kolkata’s Campaign

Ayaz Memon talks about Chennai’s 6 wicket win over Kolkata that has severely dented their qualification chances.

On Episode 49 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Chennai’s 6 wicket win over Kolkata that has severely dented their qualification chances. | (Photo: The Quint)

On Episode 49 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Chennai’s 6 wicket win over Kolkata that has severely dented their qualification chances.

Instead, the result now means Mumbai have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs and Punjab now have their fate in their own hands.

After winning the toss, Dhoni put Kolkata into bat first with some big changes in his team. Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Monu Singh were out and in came Shane Watson, Ngidi and Karn Singh.

Kolkata opened with Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill again and they made 53 for the first wicket. Shubman got out on 26 in the 8th over. Rana continued on and helped score 66 off the last 5 overs with Dinesh Karthik, before getting out on 87.

Kolkata posted 172/5.

Chennai had young Ruturaj Gaikwad top-score once again with 72 and their chase was cruising, with him and Rayudu at the crease.

55 were needed off 38 balls when things started getting tough. Rayudu and Dhoni got out on back-to-back overs and then it was down to Jadeja and Sam Curran.

10 were needed off the last over and Jadeja hit the last two balls for sixes to get the team past the finish line.