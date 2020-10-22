T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Siraj Stars in Bangalore’s Big Win

Ayaz Memon talks about Mohammed Siraj’s two maidens vs Kolkata that helped Bangalore close out an easy win.

On Episode 39 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Mohammed Siraj’s two maidens vs Kolkata that helped Bangalore close out an easy and commanding 8 wicket win on Wednesday night in Abu Dhabi. | (Photo: The Quint)

Siraj led the way with figures of 2/8 as Bangalore strangled Kolkata to 84/8 in their 20 overs. They chased down the target with a whopping 39 balls to spare.

The win gets Virat team level on points with the top-placed Delhi at 14, from 10 matches. They remain second only on the basis of their inferior net run rate.