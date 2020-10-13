T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: ‘Jodi No 1’ Win It For Bangalore

On Episode 28 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Bangalore's 82-run victory over Kolkata in Sharjah on Monday night.

On Episode 28 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Bangalore’s 82-run victory over Kolkata in Sharjah on Monday night. Virat Kohli called AB de Villiers ’Superman’ after the game as the South African smashed 73 off 33 balls to help the team post 194/2. 83 runs were made in the last 5 overs during which Virat and AB were batting for their 100-run partnership. Kolkata’s chase never really took off with Sunil Narine’s replacement, Tom Banton opening with Shubman Gill. Banton made 8, Eoin Morgan made 8, Dinesh Karthik made 1 and Andre Russell, batting at 6, made 16. Gill top-scored with 34 as Kolkata only managed 112/9 in their 20 overs, losing by 82 runs.

