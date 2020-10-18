T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Dhawan’s Ton Trumps Chennai

On Episode 34 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Delhi's last-over victory over Chennai in Sharjah that helped them climb to the top of the league standings with 14 points from 9 games.
Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden century in the tournament's 13-year history and helped Delhi chase down Chennai's 180-run partnership. Tune in for the full podcast!
Published: 17 Oct 2020,12:49 AM IST