Suresh Raina Scores 54 On Comeback Against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings’ mainstay Suresh Raina announced his return to the IPL in style against the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai in their first game. The southpaw scored 54 before being run-out when Ravindra Jadeja crashed into the bowler, leaving Raina stranded in the 16th over.
Raina, who walked into bat at number 4, opened his account with a crisp boundary through the covers and then went on to show why he is known as MR IPL. He brought up his half century with huge six off a pull off Marcus Stoinis’ bowling in the 13th over of the innings.
Raina had walked into bat in the third over when Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed and CSK were 7/2.
Raina took 32 deliveries to get to his fifty on return and had smashed 4 sixes and 3 boundaries during that time. Raina played with great freedom and looked his usual busy self at the crease.
Raina, remember, had missed IPL 2020 as he pulled out, returning hurriedly from the UAE after having flown with the squad. Raina had said that he wanted to be with his family during the coronavirus pandemic.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 10 Apr 2021,08:38 PM IST