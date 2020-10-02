Defying Dhoni’s CSK, U19 WC Captain Priyam Garg Enters Big Leagues

A six-day rest didn’t seem to have been enough for three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, who slumped to their third-straight loss in the Indian Premier League on Friday, 2 October. Chasing Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 164/5, CSK could manage 157/5 in their 20 overs despite a half-century from Jadeja and unbeaten 47 from Dhoni at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Earlier, choosing to bat, David Warner’s SRH hadn’t exactly got off to the best starts either. After opener Jonny Bairstow fell for a duck to Deepak Chahar in the first over, skipper Warner (28) and Pandey (29) stitched a 46-run stand. However, neither of the batsmen could stick around to help push Sunrisers towards a big total.

Piyush Chawla’s two wickets in two balls to dismiss Warner and Williamson (0) left SRH tottering at 69/4 in 11 overs. The incoming pair of batsmen were no match for the experienced players who had preceded them at the crease. However, Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma – one 19-years-old and the other 20 years of age – helped steady the innings with a 77-run partnership, and get Sunrisers to a decent total.

India’s captain at the Under-19 World Cup this year, Garg smashed an unbeaten 26-ball 51 while Sharma scored a 24-ball 31.

Garg's sublime knock included six boundaries and one maximum, which were scored against Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo – leading bowlers in international cricket. The youngster received a standing ovation from the squad on scoring his maiden IPL half-century, and at the end of the innings.

A Century on First-Class Debut to Captaining India at U-19 World Cup

The maturity that Garg displayed in Dubai on Friday wasn’t uncharacteristic of him at all. At 11 years, the youngster is known to have impressed his coach while facing now teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar – one of the fastest Indian bowlers. The 19-year-old had earned a spot in Uttar Pradesh’s senior cricket squad after his impressive performance in the 2018 KSCA Invitational tournament in Bengaluru, where he finished as the highest run-getter. In November that year, Garg made his first-class debut and smashed a century in the Ranji Trophy match against Goa. He went on to finish the season with 814 runs in 10 matches at an average of 67.83, second-most for his team, behind Rinku Singh. Garg didn’t impress with the bat at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, but led his team to the final, where India lost to Bangladesh. He scored just 68 runs in three innings which included a highest score of 56. He started his IPL campaign with a 12 against RCB, and did not get a chance to bat in the next two games against KKR and Delhi Capitals.