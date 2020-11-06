4 Big Performances as SRH Knock Out Virat’s RCB in IPL Eliminator

SRH, who won by six wickets, will now face DC in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, for a berth in the final against MI. The Quint Jason Holder and Kane Williamson celebrate after taking SRH over the line for a six-wicket win against RCB in the Eliminator. | (Photo Courtesy: BCCI/IPL) IPL SRH, who won by six wickets, will now face DC in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, for a berth in the final against MI.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad held their nerve as Kane Williamson (50*) and Jason Holder (24* & 3/25) took charge and ended the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore’s campaign in Abu Dhabi, in the Eliminator. Hyderabad, who won by six wickets, will now face the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, 8 November, for a berth in the final against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

All-round Brilliance from Jason Holder Virat Kohli’s poor performances in knockout games continued to haunt him and this time, it put RCB in a spot of bother as Holder tucked him up. The West Indies bowler managed to get the ball to move just a bit across Kohli, who tried to tuck it away off his waist but could only glove it to Shreevats Goswami. In his second over, Holder’s height and accuracy was a cause of concern yet again as Devdutt Padikkal could not control a pull and Priyam Garg took a sharp catch at mid-wicket. Holder wasn’t done yet and just as Shivam Dube and AB de Villiers were getting a partnership going, a slower one caught Dube’s leading edge and Warner completed a simple catch. Holder’s services with the bat too would prove crucial as he and Williamson had to guide SRH out of a precarious situation in the middle overs. Holder played a mature supporting hand to the New Zealander and then finished it off in style as he cracked a couple of boundaries through mid-off and point to wrap the chase.

Jason Holder celebrates the dismissal of Virat Kohli.

T Natarajan’s Yorkers Keeps AB and Co in Check

With AB looking to go through the gears in the final five overs, Warner summoned T Natarajan, who’s made bowling yorkers in the death a habit. Natarajan first got the better off Washington Sundar after which he landed an inch perfect delivery in the blockhole, to knock over ABD’s middle stump in the 18th over. AB had just completed his half century, and was looking to tee off in the final overs.

AB de Villiers Fights Lone Battle for RCB After Kohli failed to get going at the top of the order, RCB were dependent on AB de Villiers to get them a respectable score to defend. However, other than Finch, who got a start, no one could hang in there with the South African, leaving him to do it all by himself against an attack that is very adept at using their variations well and on a surface that wasn’t the easiest to bat on. AB soldiered on and pierced the field five times during his 43-ball knock of 56 before Natarajan castled him with an yorker that left the likes of Ian Bishop swooning.

An exhausted AB de Villiers during his half century against SRH.

Kane Williamson Takes Charge SRH’s new opening partnership did not get the desired start and once Warner was given out, under questionable circumstances, Williamson was left with a role similar to that of AB’s earlier in the day – bat till the end. Fortunately, Manish Pandey and Jason Holder proved able partners for the New Zealander, who soaked up the pressure against the spinners. Once set, Williamson pounced on a couple that Chahal put in the slot and deposited them over the boundary at deep midwicket. And once the spinners were out of the attack, the extra pace allowed him work the bowlers around the park in inimitable style. Williamson eventually remained unbeaten on 50.