SRH Confirm Bhuvi Out of IPL 2020, Prithvi Yarra Named Replacement

| (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of IPL 2020 after getting injured during the team’s IPL 2020 match on Friday against Chennai Super Kings. ‘Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of Dream IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season,’ said the team’s post on their social media platforms.

News agency PTI, on Thursday, had quoted a senior BCCI official saying that the pacer could be out for at least 6 to 8 weeks. “Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of IPL with a thigh muscle injury. It is probably a grade 2 or 3 injury, which could mean that he would be out for at least 6 to 8 weeks. It might effectively rule him out of India’s tour of Australia,” PTI quoted the official as having said. The injury comes as a big setback for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Bhuvneshwar was the spearhead of their pace attack and the team has already seen another player, Mitch Marsh, ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Jason Holder, however, has joined the franchise last week as a replacement for the Australian.