‘Thought Stokes-Sanju Partnership Was Sensational,’ Says Smith

Steve Smith speaks after Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians on Sunday night.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith said that the manner in which they beat Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium was exactly what they have been looking for this season. RR, whose chances of making it to the playoffs are hanging by a thread, stunned league leaders MI by chasing down a target of 196 with eight wickets and two overs to spare. They pulled off the chase thanks to unbeaten knocks of 107 and 54 from Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson, respectively.

“Very pleased, that’s what we were crying out for. Two of our experienced players, take the game deep and the way I think those two finished it off today and played, was sensational. So, very pleased,” said RR captain Steve Smith in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"The wicket was playing good, the ball was coming onto the bat, there was intent - the shots were flowing, they just played good cricketing shots - I thought the partnership was sensational," he said.