IPL 2022 Auction: Dhawan First Player Sold, Bought by Punjab For Rs 8.25 Crore

Shikhar Dhawan was part of the first set of 10 'marquee' players to go under the hammer in the 2022 IPL auction.

The 36-year-old IPL veteran played for Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad before Delhi brought him back to his home town in a trade deal in 2019.

SRH had bought Dhawan at 2018 IPL auction– which was in fact the last time he was part of an IPL auction – for Rs 5.2 crore, using the Right to Match card. However, they traded him to Delhi in 2019 as he was "unsettled ever since, with the amount he was bought for in the auction", the franchise had said in a statement posted on their social media.

In his second season with Delhi, Dhawan became the first played to score back-to-back centuries in the IPL. He is also currently the third-highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL, having made 5784 in 191 innings.