Sehwag Recalls The Time He Saw Dravid Get Angry at MS Dhoni

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag said that he had seen former captain Rahul Dravid get angry when a young MS Dhoni was dismissed due to a loose shot against Pakistan.

"I have seen Rahul Dravid get angry. When we were in Pakistan and MS Dhoni had been a newcomer, he played a shot and got caught at point. Dravid was very angry with MS Dhoni. 'That's the way you play? You should finish the game'. I was myself taken aback by the storm of English (words) from Dravid, I didn't understand half of it," Sehwag told former fast bowler Ashish Nehra on Cricbuzz while discussing a recent advertisement featuring Dravid that has taken social media by storm.