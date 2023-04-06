Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Chakravarthy Moves to 2nd, Mark Wood Leads Race

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs on Thursday night at the Eden Gardens with Varun Chakravarthy finishing with a haul of 4/15 in his 3.4 overs.

With his 1/26 in the game against Punjab, Varun now has five wickets to his name and has moved to the second position in the race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Purple Cap.