RCB Specifically Targeted Maxwell in Auction: Virat Kohli

"We wanted Maxi, specifically targeted him at the auction in February. You obviously feel great when things end up happening to where you thought they would," Kohli said.

Kohli said that spinner Adam Zampa had handed over an RCB cap to Maxwell before the auction itself. "Zamps sent me that picture of them (Zampa and Maxwell) at a practice session handing over the RCB cap even before the auction happened. Zamps a very funny guy, thought it was hilarious and I sent it to Maxi as well," said Kohli.

RCB open their campaign on 9 April against Mumbai Indians in the curtain raiser in Chennai.