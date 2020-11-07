RCB Never Got Away from the Opposition at Any Stage: Virat Kohli

In a season where the Royal Challengers Bangalore side looked to be perfectly balanced to be serious contenders for the IPL title, their campaign ended in rather tame defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator in Abu Dhabi. Looking back on an evening when RCB hardly ever got going, Virat Kohli said that failing to put pressure on the opposition and maybe a mix of nerves and hesitation led to their downfall. “Few soft dismissals, few fortunate ones for them as well and we just didn't have enough runs on the board. Maybe a bit of nerves, maybe a bit of hesitation, we need to be more expressive with the bat,” Kohli said after the match.

“If you talk about the first innings I don't think we had enough runs on the board. We made one helluva game in the second half, the positions we got ourselves into in the second half.. It is a game of margins and if Kane was taken there then it is a different ball game. Altogether they put us under a lot of pressure in the first innings.” “We didn't have any phases in the game where we got away from the opposition. We just allowed bowlers to bowl to the areas they wanted to and didn't put enough pressure on them.” Kohli also acknowledged that his side had lost some of the momentum they had from the first half of the tournament. The Kohli-led side lost four consecutive games en route the playoffs, which was their fifth defeat on the bounce. “In the last 2-3 games we have hit it straight to the fielders, lot of good shots going to the fielders. It has been a strange kind of phase in the last 4-5 games.”