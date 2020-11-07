RCB Need Solid Player After Kohli and AB at No 5: Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar opined that Virat Kohli will be disappointed at not having matched his high standards as a batsman for Royal Challengers Bangalore and also believes that the side needs reinforcements in the batting order. Gavaskar said that with Kohli and AB de Villiers not consistently getting big scores that they are used to, RCB were unable to get big totals in IPL 2020. Despite a slow start to the season, Kohli managed 466 runs in 15 matches but he got them at a strike rate of 121.35.

The Indian captain’s inability to get a move on during the middle-overs didn't help RCB's cause as they were among the teams with the lowest run rates in the middle-overs. "Looking at the high standards that he sets for himself, maybe he would say he didn't quite match that and that's one of the reasons why RCB weren't able to go through. Because when he scores those big runs along with AB de Villiers, they invariably have big scores," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports on Friday. "If anything, their bowling has always been their weak point. Even now, in this particular team, they have got an Aaron Finch, who is a fine T20 player, young Devdutt Padikkal, who began well and then Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, then you have really got it made." Gavaskar further added that that RCB need to back all-rounder Shivam Dube more for the finisher's role or find someone at No. 5 who can add firepower at the end.

"I think where they need to do a little bit of thinking is give Shivam Dube a proper role. Dube has gone down and Sundar has gone up and down. If he can be given a role, and told to go out there and thrash the ball, it might help him. He is confused now." "If they can get a solid player at No. 5, then it will ease the pressure of de Villiers and Virat." It was a disappointing campaign for RCB as they showed a lot of promise in the early stages of the campaign only to go down without a fight. Having reached the play-offs for the first time since 2016, RCB were knocked out as early as the Eliminator when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them by 6 wickets in Abu Dhabi.