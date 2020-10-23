Rohit Injured, Pollard Leads v CSK as Imran Tahir Gets First Game

One big change for Mumbai Indians in the match against CSK with skipper Rohit Sharma sitting out due to an injury. ‘Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing. Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI,’ said a statement released by Mumbai Indians right before the toss. Kieron Pollard is leading the team in Rohit’s place and has won the toss and elected to bowl first at Sharjah. Saurabh Tiwary is playing in place of the skipper. CSK have made 3 changes, says Dhoni with Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav out. Ruturaj Gaikwad, N Jagadeesan and Imran Tahir are in. Tahir is in fact making his season debut today.

Playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(captain), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper/captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) dream of entering the play-offs had almost been dashed but the defeat of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by Bangalore has handed them a ray of hope. CSK would look to capitalise on this tonight with a victory. Languishing at the last spot on the points table with just six points from 10 matches, CSK need to win all their remaining four games and will have to pray that the results of the other matches go in their favour to help them scrape through to the play-offs. The last time CSK and MI met in the ongoing season, CSK had registered a five-wicket win but since then, things have gone awry for Dhoni's men. Nothing has gone CSK's way and to add to their woes, their most experienced all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has now been ruled out of the league. Undoubtedly, CSK will have to dish out their best to remain in contention for the next stage.