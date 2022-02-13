IPL 2022 Auction: 'Decision on Captaincy After Auction,' Says RCB's Mike Hesson

Hesson backed the specialist skills of Hasaranga, the leg-spin all-rounder from Sri Lanka, to come good in the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal, who was snapped by Rajasthan Royals. "In terms of Wanindu Hasaranga, last year we had other options with Chahal as the local spinner. He gives us balance and has got the ability to bat anywhere between five and eight and has got some specialist skills in that area. He can bowl in power-play and middle order as well. So, he's got some skills there."

"We would have loved to go for Yuzvendra Chahal but the challenge is that without budget, Chahal was coming later in the auction. We knew there was a risk and was undervalued in terms of what he went for. We felt that with Hasaranga, a multi-skill player, we had another way of going about it. That was the strategy and we pretty much paid bang on in our budget for most buys today."

Hesson further remarked that they tried to buy back opener Devdutt Padikkal but he went to Rajasthan. "In terms of buying back RCB players, we had a good go at Devdutt Padikkal. Obviously, a local boy, a promising player. So, we had a go at him and get him back but then he got out of our price range."

Hesson signed off by saying that RCB still have lots of work to do on the second and final day of the mega auction. "We have got some work to do tomorrow and not getting too far ahead of ourselves. When you are building a bowling attack with the likes of Siraj and Hazlewood, obviously mainly being power-play bowlers and Harshal Patel does his work mainly through middle and end and is trying to give that versatility. We have also got Shahbaz Ahmed, who can bowl in different phases as well. We got flexibility in terms of group we have. But as I said, we still got work to do."