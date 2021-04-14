Rashid Khan Relishes Chennai Pitch, Gets Big AB Wicket

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan attributed his successful spell on Wednesday night to his accuracy and the slow nature of the MA Chidambaram pitch.

Rashid took two wickets for 18 runs including the prized wicket of AB de Villiers, whose 48 off 27 balls on a tough wicket in the tournament opener had carried his team to a close two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians off the last ball.

"As a spinner, you'd love such tracks, it's slow and there's a bit of bounce, but you need to be accurate with the line and length. It's the kind of wicket where if you bowl back of a length you'll get purchase," said Rashid after the innings.