Raina, Rayudu, MSD Out Off Sakariya as CSK Post 188/9 v Rajasthan

Cameos from Dwayne Bravo (20 not out off 8 balls) and Sam Curran (13 off 6 balls) helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put up a challenging 188 for nine in their 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

After a flying start given by Faf du Plessis (33 off 17 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s) and Moeen Ali (26 off 20 balls, 1x4, 2x6s), CSK seemed to have lost their way in the middle overs as they lost quick wickets of their key batsmen who were looking to open their arms.