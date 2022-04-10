R Ashwin Becomes the First Batter to be Retired Out in IPL History

IPL 2022’s game between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants saw a very interesting move from the team in pink, as they tactically retired out R Ashwin at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. This is the first time a batter has retired out in the history of the IPL.

Ashwin was batting on 28 off 23 when he walked off, allowing the young Riyan Parag to join Shimron Hetmyer in the middle. Hetmyer smashed six sixers and struck 59 off 36 as RR finished on 165 for 6. Parag added 8 more to the cause.

Ashwin and Hetmyer had put on 68 runs of 51 deliveries at a time when the Royals were in a spot of bother.