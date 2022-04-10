R Ashwin Becomes the First Batter to be Retired Out in IPL History

R Ashwin batting against Lucknow Super Giants
Image: BCCI
IPL 2022’s game between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants saw a very interesting move from the team in pink, as they tactically retired out R Ashwin at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. This is the first time a batter has retired out in the history of the IPL.
Ashwin was batting on 28 off 23 when he walked off, allowing the young Riyan Parag to join Shimron Hetmyer in the middle. Hetmyer smashed six sixers and struck 59 off 36 as RR finished on 165 for 6. Parag added 8 more to the cause.
Ashwin and Hetmyer had put on 68 runs of 51 deliveries at a time when the Royals were in a spot of bother.
"I literally have no idea about that retire-out decision from Ashwin! It was a good decision in the end... We are in with a very good chance. The ball isn't coming on well," Hetmyer said during the innings break.
Including Ashwin, there are only 4 batters who have been dismissed retired out in T20s. Shahid Afridi for the Pakistanis, S Tobgay of Bhutan and Sunzamul Islam of Cumilla Warriors are the others.
“It’s within the laws. You can always retire out a batsman. At the end of the day it’ll depend totally on the situation. If a batsman is struggling in terms of injury or something, then yes. Otherwise it’ll be insulting a batsman. It’s a touchy subject. As a captain, that option is always there if he wants to use it. It’s well within his rights,” R Ashwin had told Wisden India.
Unlike a retired hurt situation, in case a batter is retired out then they can’t come back out later in the innings.
As per the ICC's rules, a batsman can be 'retired out' during a T20 game. The umpire has to be informed about the reason for retiring. "A batter may retire at any time during his/her innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring," states ICC's 25.4.1 law.
If a batter retires for any reason other than as in 25.4.2, the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - out’,” states ICC’s law 25.4.3.
