Family Mortgaged Land for Ranji Record-Breaker Sakibul Gani, Who Eyes IPL Next

Sakibul's elder brother Faisal also plays cricket, from whom Sakibul learns the tricks of the game. Sakibul credits his success to his brother. He says that till now he has not felt the need to go to any big academy to hone his cricketing skills.



He described himself as a "biggest fan" of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.



Sakibul became obsessed with cricket from the fourth grade and started enjoying the game. After that cricket became everything for him.



In the meantime, however, he was under the pressure of studies like other parents. Due to cricket, he's not been able to give the final examination of 12th (Intermediate) for the last four years.



"There is no proper facility to hone the skills of cricket in such a small space. We want to send him to Delhi, but financial issues are there in the family. Somehow a turf pitch has been made near the house. Everything in cricket is getting expensive, which is outside the reach of common people," Sakibul's brother Faisal Ghani told IANS.



He said that Sakibul has also played Bihar Under-23, Mushtaq Ali (20-20) cricket tournament and Vijay Hazare (50-50) trophy before his record-breaking innings in Ranji Trophy. Ghani has scored triple and double centuries in Bihar Under-23.



He said that apart from batting, he also does bowling. He took four wickets in the match played against Arunachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.