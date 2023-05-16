Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Updated List After GT vs SRH Match 62

Purple Cap IPL 2023 After Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
(Photo: The Quint)
According to IPL 2023 schedule, match 62 was played today between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans won the match 62 by 34 runs and have qualified for the Play Offs. On the other hand, after losing today's match, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been knocked off from the Play Offs race.
After winning the match 62 against SRH, GT are now at position 1 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 18 Points. They have won 9 and lost 4 out of 13 matches so far.
The top 5 purple cap holders after GT vs SRH match 62 are as follows:
Mohammad Shami (GT): 23 wickets (13 matches).
Rashid Khan (GT): 23 wickets (13 matches).
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 21 wickets (13 matches).
Piyush Chawla (MI): 19 wickets (12 matches)
Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR): 19 wickets (13 matches).
At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Match 62 of the IPL 2023. With the victory, GT defeated SRH to become the first team to advance to the playoffs. Despite Heinrich Klaasen's innings of 64 runs off 44 balls, SRH were only able to reach 154/9 in 20 overs when chasing a target of 189 runs. For GT, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma were in excellent form and both took four wickets.
