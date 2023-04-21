Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Siraj Grabs 1st, Chakaravarthy at 7th

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in the 28th fixture of IPL 2023 on 20 April, ending their five match losing streak this season. However, the win still not does not earn Delhi a move up in the IPL points table as they remain in 10th position as the only team with 2 points.

Varun Chakaravarthy of the Kolkata team, moved up to the seventh position in the Purple Cap race of IPL 2023, with a total of nine wickets. He grabbed two wickets in the match against Delhi Capitals.