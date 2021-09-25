IPL 2021: Shami and Bishnoi Help Punjab Defeat Hyderabad by 5 Runs

Shami was brilliant in the power-play, conceding only five runs for big scalps of Warner and Williamson. Hyderabad scored only one boundary in their power-play score of 20, the lowest in the season. It is also their lowest-ever score in the first six overs in the history of IPL.

Hyderabad's troubles increased as Manish Pandey (13) was bowled through the gate by a googly from Ravi Bishnoi in the eighth over. Five overs later, Bishnoi had his second scalp of the match with Kedar Jadhav (12) getting a bottom edge to the stumps. Four balls later, Bishnoi had his third wicket with Abdul Samad (1) slicing to short third man.

Jason Holder smacked a six in Bishnoi's final over hitting back-to-back sixes off Ellis put Hyderabad's chase on track. Wriddhiman Saha (31) was run-out after a terrible mix-up on the first ball post second strategic timeout. Holder smashed another six in Shami's final over to make equation easy.

Arshdeep Singh got Rashid Khan to top-edge a pull for a return catch to his right in the 19th over. With 17 needed off final over, Holder cracked a six off Ellis on the second ball. With seven needed off the final ball, Ellis kept his calm in giving a single run off a slower full toss to help Punjab emerge victorious.