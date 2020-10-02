From 69/4, Priyam Garg’s Fifty Helps SRH Post 164/5 vs Dhoni’s CSK

Helped by Priyam Garg's half century, Sunrise Hyderabad have posted 164/5 vs Chennai Super Kings.

19-year-old Priyam Garg’s unbeaten half century has helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post 164/5 in their 20 overs against MS Dhoni’s CSK. Returning after a 6-day break, CSK looked a changed side, picking Bairstow, Warner and Williamson’s wickets cheaply. Garg and Abhishek Sharma’s late charged salved SRH’s innings with the two adding 77 runs for the fifth wickets. It was a good show from MS Dhoni’s side after David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first. With 2 of their key players returning from injuries, CSK made 3 changes to their playing XI and Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu and Shardul Thakur came in place of Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaekwad and Josh Hazlewood.

Deepak Chahar of Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and skipper David Warner made 77 in their last outing but just 4 deliveries into this game, Deepak Chahar claimed the Englishman’s bails. Out on a duck. Warner and Manish Pandey then made 47 runs before Pandey was caught by Sam Curran off Shardul Thakur on 29. The team’s score at this stage was 47/2 in 7.1 overs. The 11th over, bowled by Piyush Chawla, was the biggest of the match with Warner and Kane Williamson falling off back to back deliveries.

Faf du Plessis of Chennai Superkings taking a catch of David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Faf du Plessis took a brilliant catch near the boundary line to send Warner on 28. Kane Williamson was run out off the next ball when he started running, but with Priyam Garg staying put in his crease, he could not make it back into the crease before Dhoni dislodged his bails. Sunrisers Hyderabad were 69/4 after 11 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg then stitched together a solid 77 run partnership with Sam Curran going for 22 runs in the 17th. Priyam, India’s captain at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, went onto score a half century and helped his side post a solid score.