Prithvi Shaw’s 6 Boundaries in First Over Help Delhi Trump KKR

Six boundaries in the first over bowled by Shivam Mavi and Prithvi Shaw set the stage for an easy run chase of KKR’s 154/6 in Thursday’s evening IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shaw’s onslaught helped DC register the highest power-play score of this season's IPL. DC made 67/0 in the first six overs, bettering the 65/0 the franchise made against CSK in Mumbai.

Shaw went onto score his second half century in just three innings, off 18 deliveries, as Delhi chased down the target in the 17th over and won by 7 wickets.