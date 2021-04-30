Prithvi Shaw Credits Turn Around in Form To Father’s Advice 

“After getting back from Australia, I wasn’t happy with myself. My dad just asked me to play my natural game. All these words set a target on me and I worked hard. In cricket the graphs are going to go up and down, a lot of failures are going to come my way,” the 21-year-old said after the match on Thursday.

Shaw’s knock was instrumental in helping DC chase the 155-run target set by KKR. The batter hit six boundaries off KKR’s Shivam Mavi, with whom he has had played before for the India U-19 side.

Asked about his preparation against Mavi’s bowling, he said, “Wasn’t thinking anything to be honest (are you prepared to hit boundaries from the start?). Was just waiting for the loose balls. We’ve played for four-five years now (with Mavi), so I knew where he will bowl to me. I was prepared for the short ball. The first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately, he didn’t bowl,” Shaw said.

While the opening batsman acknowledged his personal milestones, he also remarked that his foremost focus would always be on leading his side to victory.

“When I’m in there, I keep playing and don’t think about the score. Don’t think about myself, just want the team to win,” he concluded.

Delhi Capitals will next play Punjab Kings on Sunday, 2 May.