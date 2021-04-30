IPL 2021 Points Table: DC on 2nd Spot After Beating KKR

Prithvi Shaw scored 82 off 41 balls vs KKR on Thursday.
Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, 29 April, won the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
This was the fifth win for DC, which helped them take the 2nd spot from the 3rd spot on the IPL 2021 points table. Whereas, KKR maintained its 5th position on the table after losing the match against DC on Thursday.
The other match played on Thursday was between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai won the match, but both MI and RR maintained their 4th and 7th position respectively on the points table.
CSK still leads the table with 10 points and the highest net run rate of +1.475. It is followed by DC, RCB, and MI on the 2nd, the 3rd, and the 4th position, respectively.
This is what the points table looks like after DC vs KKR match on Thursday.
IPL Points Table
Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan regained the lead in the race for Orange Cap on Thursday. He leads the list with a total of 311 scored. He is followed by CSK's Faf du Plessis, DC's Prithvi Shaw, PBKS' KL Rahul, and RR's Sanju Samson, respectively.
IPL Orange Cap
RCB's Harshal Patel still leads the Purple Cap race with 17 wickets in his account. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan, RR's Chris Morris, MI's Rahul Chahar, KKR's Pat Cummins and SRH's Rashid Khan respectively.
IPL Purple Cap
