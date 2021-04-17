IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK on 2nd Position After Beating PBKS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by former Indian Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, 16 April, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

This victory has led to a huge jump in CSK's position from 8th to 2nd in IPL 2021 points table. CSK now has the best net run rate of all eight franchises. However, the defeat for PBKS has dropped them from 3rd position to the 7th in the points table.

Both Punjab Kings and Chennai have played two matches each. With CSK's victory on Friday, they have also managed to lose one and win one each.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) still tops the table as it is the only team till now to win two matches. It is followed by Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions respectively.