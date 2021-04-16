Deepak Chahar’s 4/13 Sets up CSK’s Easy 6 Wicket Win Over Punjab

Chennai Super Kings have celebrated their captain MS Dhoni’s 200th IPL match with an easy victory over Punjab Kings on Friday night in Mumbai.
Deepak Chahar had a stunning outing picking 4 wickets for 13 runs, including a maiden, as he helped reduce Punjab to 26/5 in 6.2 overs. After that early setback, Punjab managed to post 106/8 in their 20 overs.
Chennai’s chase was mostly smooth apart from Shami’s 15th over when he got Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu out on back-to-back balls. Sam Curran was the new man in after that and he hit the winning boundary to get the team past the finish line.
Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first as Chennai Super Kings restricted Punjab Kings to 106/8 in their 20 overs.
Deepak Chahar took four early wickets and bowled a miserly spell (4/13 in four overs) as PBKS found themselves tottering at 26 for five wickets after 6.2 overs.
From there, it was always going to be an uphill task for them and only Shahrukh Khan offered any resistance with the number 6 batsman walking in during the fifth over after the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran. He scored 47 off 36 balls and stayed at the crease till the last over but found very little support. Jhye Richardson made 15 off 22 and added 31 for the sixth wicket with Shahrukh.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 16 Apr 2021,10:42 PM IST