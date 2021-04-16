Deepak Chahar’s 4/13 Sets up CSK’s Easy 6 Wicket Win Over Punjab

Chennai Super Kings have celebrated their captain MS Dhoni’s 200th IPL match with an easy victory over Punjab Kings on Friday night in Mumbai.

Deepak Chahar had a stunning outing picking 4 wickets for 13 runs, including a maiden, as he helped reduce Punjab to 26/5 in 6.2 overs. After that early setback, Punjab managed to post 106/8 in their 20 overs.

Chennai’s chase was mostly smooth apart from Shami’s 15th over when he got Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu out on back-to-back balls. Sam Curran was the new man in after that and he hit the winning boundary to get the team past the finish line.